16 dead as rain, windstorm lash parts of KP, FATA

Over two dozen sustain injuries

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the rain and windstorm plays havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) as many as 16 people were reported killed and over two dozen others sustained injuries during the last twenty four hours. Those killed include seven children of a seminary.

In a tragic incident the roof of a madrassa also in caved in Bajaur Agency on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The roof collapse killed six children and injured five others. The madrassa is located in Mamund tehsil. Locals said the roof caved in after a tree fell on it. Strong winds and rain uprooted many trees and signboards in the area. Due to the winds, walls fell on some men, women and children in Bajaur, killing three and 25 others. Rescue efforts are underway. The administration has imposed an emergency in the area due to the harsh weather.

Khar DHQ Hospital medical superintendent said 25 people had been brought to them while many wounded persons were also dispatched to Peshawar Hospital where the medics have described the condition of few injured as precarious.

Likewise, five persons died in Khyber Agency and two in Noshehra.

Similarly, one person died and five injured at Alpuri in Shangla District.

The Pakis tan Metrological Department said scattered rain with thundershower occurred in KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the past 24 hours. Whereas, weather remained hot and dry in plain areas of the country.

According to the Met Office, 60 millimeter rain was recorded in KP’s Saidu Sharif, 15 in Dir and Malamjaba, 13 in Kalam, 12 in Drosh and Lower Dir, 11 in Mirkhani, 08 in Pattan, 07 in Balakot, 06 in Parachinar, and Risalpur, 05 in Peshawar, 04 in Chitral, 03 in Kakul Abbotabad.