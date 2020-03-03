16 countries participate as 3rd Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition kicks off

Our Correspondent

Kharian

Third Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2020 is underway at the National Counter Terrorism Centre and surroundings near Kharian in Punjab’s Gujrat district, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Seven Pakistan Army teams, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and international teams and representatives from 16 countries, comprising Belarus, China, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Palestine, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UAE, UK, US and Uzbekistan, are participating in a three-day-long event.

According to the military’s media wing, the competition is based on evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the teams. Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition has been converted into International PATS competition to share each other’s experiences particularly the Pakistan Army’s achievements in war against terrorism