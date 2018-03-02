16 convicts in Mashal’s murder case released

Haripur

Sixteen convicted in Mashal Khan murder case were released from Central Jail Haripur (CJH) on the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench while remaining would be released after receiving the court orders. The jail authorities released sixteen convicts who were sentenced for four years by ATC Abbottabad but later PHC Abbottabad Bench gave verdict in favor of the accused and ordered their release.

According to sources, either the jail officials did not receive release warrants of the rest of nine accused or there was a legal issue with release warrants. The released offenders were: Imdad Ahmed, Waleed, Nawab Ali, Riaz Ali, Nusrullah, Shahab Ali Shah, Hamza, Malik Touqeer Ahmed, Muhammad Amir, Ashraf Ali, Amir, Ali Khan, Haneef Ahmed, Zeeshan, Sahibzada Muhammad Haseeb and Farhan.

Three days earlier, PHC Abbottabad two-member bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ateeq Shah while issuing short order on the bail application of 25 convicted in Mashal murder case suspended jail sentence by ATC Abbottabad and ordered to release them.—APP