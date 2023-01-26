16 children among 19 killed from mysterious illness

Children among 19 killed from mysterious illness in city. At least 16 children among 19 people have died due to a mysterious fever in Muhammad Ali Laghari goth in Karachi’s Kemari District. According to details, more than 30 children were still sick of mysterious fever as there were no dispensaries in the area for treatment.

Moreover, the smoke coming from ‘illegal’ factories makes it difficult to breathe for the patients.

Meanwhile, District Health Office (DHO) Kemari Dr Muhammad Arif claimed that the death of two children are due to Measles [Khasra], adding that a team was working further to find out the reasons behind the deaths in Goth.DHO Kemari Muhammad Arif stated that the team is collecting samples from the patients and directed them to establish the medical camps and appoint doctors to take further care of the patients.On the other hand, deputy commissioner (DC) Kemari Mukhtiar Ali Abro sealed multiple illegal factories and arrested four persons while saying that 10 children have died in the area so far.

The DC further stated that the smoke from the factories due to the burning of plastic and other harmful material spread disease among the children.He added that the smoke caused the throat of the children to deteriorate and later symptoms like pneumonia appeared.He maintained that a team of doctors and the district administration are presented in the goth to facilitate the affected and sick people, meanwhile a case will be registered against the factory owners.It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, a total of 12 members of the same family had died due to a similar mysterious disease in the Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab.