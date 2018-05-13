16 Afghan soldiers killed

Kabul

At least 16 Afghan security personnel were killed in a clash with the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Farah province, the Afghan ministry of defence said Saturday.

The clash took place late Friday when a group of Taliban attacked the Farah city from a neighbouring province, according to the ministry, in a bid to seize its control.

The Afghan security forces retaliated to the attack leaving 45 militants dead and wounding another 40, it added.

Afghan media outlets said the Taliban confirmed the clash with security forces.