15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto being observed today

The fifteenth death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto — the first woman elected to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority country — is being observed today.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will hold a public rally in Larkana today where Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay tribute to her mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In a special video message posted on his personal Twitter profile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would address the gathering today at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh — where Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is buried — to pay tribute to his late mother.

Reached Larkana, tomorrow we will pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary.We draw inspiration from her heroic struggle vs. dictatorship & extremism. She taught us to serve the people, to strive for a #PakistanforAll not just privileged few

In a separate statement issued by the PPP media cell, FM Bilawal said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s wisdom and philosophy of reconciliation are the common heritage of the world.

“The legacy of the Daughter of the East is also a workable plan of action for domestic and international political problems,” Bilawal said, adding that charismatic leaders like Shaheed Benazir Bhutto are born in centuries.

He said that the late prime minister was the architect of the democratic struggle in Pakistan, adding that she always taught not to hate and forgive others.

“It is the success of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s ideology that today the democratic forces are on the same page,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He reiterated his determination that the PPP, while strictly adhering to the ideology and philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, would continue its struggle to eradicate poverty, hunger, and unemployment in the country and establish a society based on tolerance, equality, and brotherhood.

He further stated the PPP was also determined to continue its struggle to make Pakistan a strong democratic federal country and a role model for the Islamic world, to ensure social as well as economic justice by strengthening the parliament and democracy.

