15697 drivers fined during 30 days

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 15697 fine tickets during last 30 days to those involved in careless driving on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk.

He said that all Zonal DSPs have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP’s teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against such drivers is to ensure their own as well as others safety.—INP

