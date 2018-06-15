155,592 farmers registered in Rwp district for ‘Kissan Card’ scheme

Rawalpindi

In the District, 155,592 farmers have been registered for ‘Kissan Card’ scheme for provision of subsidy under different government schemes said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning Rao Atif Raza.

Chairing Divisional Agriculture Task Force Committee’s monthly meeting held here on Thursday he said agriculture is backbone of the country’s economy therefore its transformation on scientific lines is need of the hour so that the agriculture research could be conducted on modern lines to support the farming community.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Extension Khalid Mahmood, DOSB Majeed Akhtar, DSP Cantt, Farhan Aslam, Assistant Director Extension Kallar Syedan Inamullah Khan, ADA Taxila Tahir Mahmood, Agriculture Officer Balqees Khanam, Assistant Director Agriculture Sadia Bano, AO Rawalpindi Shahid Siddique, Assistant Director Livestock Dr. Attique, district and tehsil level officers of agriculture and agriculture medicines and a large number of the farmers.

He said Punjab government was making all out efforts to provide relief to the farmers besides transforming the agriculture on modern lines.

The agriculture department Punjab has been imparting training to the farmers at village level that quality seeds and modern methods would help provide more profit and yield, he added.

Registration of the farmers for Kissan Cards, E-Credit registration, soil and fertilizer sampling and other steps were taken to achieve the targets and provide relief to the farmers. The government was also making efforts for provision of free quality seeds to the farmers and promotion of kitchen gardening, he said.

He informed that at present 46 registered dealers are providing agriculture medicines to the farmers in the district while sufficient quantity of medicines are also available here. He further said, 18 registered fertilizer dealers and 17 sub-dealers are also supplying fertilizers to the farmers.

93 fertilizer samples were collected during 2017-18 out of which 78 declared fit and one was not up to the mark while result of 14 samples is being awaited. A FIR has been lodged against the dealer namely Naqash Shakeel, owner of Haider Seed Store, Adiala Road whose sample was not fit. Third phase of Kissan Training program has also been started, he added.—APP