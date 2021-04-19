153 Profiteers fined

The deputy commissioners of Karachi have been taking action against profiteers across the city on the directions of Karachi Commissioner Navid Shaikh.

Sharing details of the action, the Commissioner Office on Sunday said a total of 153 profiteers were penalised across Karachi and a total fine of Rs495,000 was imposed on grocery stores, milk shops, poultry shops and fruit and vegetable sellers for overcharging.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, in last two days, as many as 302 shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs1 million.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners of the city to continue their operation against the profiteers.