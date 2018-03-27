152 centers set-up for SSC annual examinations

Staff Reporter

The Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro announced on Monday that the Annual Examinations for the year-2018 of Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Part I & II (Class IX & X) will commence from March 27, 2018.

All six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar which fall in the jurisdiction of the BISE Larkana.

Some 152 examination centres have been set up in the six districts. Out of which 38 canters are established in Larkana district, 25 canters set up in Kamber-Shahdadkot district, 28 in Shikarpur district, 20 centres in Jacobabad district and 20 examination centres are set up in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Besides, 20 examination centres are also set up in Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah talukas of Dadu district.

The annual examinations-2018 will continue till April 10, 2018.