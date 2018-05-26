150,000 skilled youth will be available at Yeh Ghar mobile App

Salim Ahmed

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that Pakistan can also overcome with not only unemployment but also can raise the standards of lives of people just by giving importance to technical and vocational education.

While addressing a MoU signing ceremony between TEVTA and Yeh Ghar App here on Friday, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that as per this agreement, the database of more than 150,000 TEVTA graduates and currents students will be available at the App.

He said that this agreement will provide more job opportunities to TEVTA students. Our wish is that more and more TEVTA students can earn handsome amount monthly, he added.

Chairman went on saying that initially, data of plumber, beautician, electrician and mobile repairer will be available at the mobile app whereas data of other programs and courses will be available later. He added that this step is a milestone in achieving the TEVTAs 100 percent employment target.

Another important target settled for this year is to double the female enrollment and by providing the data if beauticians at this App will help female students in getting reasonable jobs. Now quality alongside quantity has become identity if TEVTA, he claimed.