Around 15,000 rescuers will be deployed in three shifts at 1,304 key points during Eid days to provide timely and professional care in case of emergency in the province.

These rescuers will perform their duties at 652 key points of Motorbike Rescue Service, 492 emergency ambulances, 125 fire vehicles and 35 rescue vehicles in all districts of Punjab. Likewise, 431 specialised rescue teams would also be deputed at major Eid prayer venues to provide optimum emergency cover to the citizens.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Emergency Services Headquarters will remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective relief activities.