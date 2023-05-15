1500 Prize Bond 2023 – Check draw results here

National Savings Division’s Multan office will hold Prize Bond Rs1500 draw No. 94 today May 15, 2023 (Monday).

Winning Amount of Rs1500 Prize Bond LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 3,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

Look at the latest and all previous draw results and 1500 prize bond list 2023 on Pakistan Observer. You can search 1st, 2nd, and 3rd winning numbers and with the complete schedule of 1500 prize bond 2023.

More information to follow…