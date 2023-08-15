National Savings Division’s Peshawar office will hold Prize Bond Rs1500 draw No. 94 today August 15, 2023 (Monday).
1500 Prize Bond Winners
The winners of Rs1500 Prize Bond will be announced soon after draw…
Winning Amount of Rs1500 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|01
|3,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|03
|1,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|1696
|18,500
|3rd Prize
Pakistan to launch digital prize bonds
Rs1500 Prize Bond 1st Prize
TBA
Rs1500 Prize Bond 2nd Prize
TBA