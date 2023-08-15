National Savings Division’s Peshawar office will hold Prize Bond Rs1500 draw No. 94 today August 15, 2023 (Monday).

1500 Prize Bond Winners

The winners of Rs1500 Prize Bond will be announced soon after draw…

Winning Amount of Rs1500 Prize Bond LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 3,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

Pakistan to launch digital prize bonds Rs1500 Prize Bond 1st Prize TBA Rs1500 Prize Bond 2nd Prize TBA Rs1500 Prize Bond 3rd Prize