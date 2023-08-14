The 95th balloting prize bond worth 1500 rupees will be held at Peshawar on August 15, 2023.

Prize Bonds are solid investment instruments issued by State Bank. Bonds are non-interest bearing, which aimed to provide people with the chance to win cash prizes.

Prize Bonds are available in several denominations, and holders can enter into lucky draws to potentially win prizes. National Savings announces the schedule for prize draws, which usually take place every three months or so.

The first position holder will get the prize of 3 million rupees while three prizes of 1 million rupees each have been reserved for second position holders.

Winning Amount of Rs1500 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 3,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

Federal government is all set to launch ‘Digital Prize Bonds’ by first introducing the one in the denomination of Rs1,000 with maximum prize money of Rs4 million.

The maximum prize money for Rs500, Rs 5,000 and Rs10,000 will be Rs2 million, Rs20 million and Rs40 million respectively.