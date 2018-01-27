1500 doctors ‘missing’ for 7 years in Sindh hospitals

Observer Report

Karachi

Sindh Health Secretary Fazlullah Pechuho in a report to the Supreme Court has revealed that since 2011, fifteen hundred doctors in Sindh’s hospitals have been absent from their duties.

The case regarding Sindh’s health facilities was heard in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The health secretary presented a 258-page report regarding 34 hospitals in the province to the top court.

In the report, it was revealed that departments are suffering from a severe lack of doctors, staff nurse, nurses and medical practitioners.

Those missing include 1,212 medical officers, 139 lady medical officers and 148 senior medical officers.

The report also states that notice for the removal of the missing doctors has been sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and will be published in newspapers, after which these absent doctors will be removed.

Pechuho also told the court that after the absence of doctors, a biometric system will be installed to ensure the attendance of hospital staff.

Transparent appointments will also be ensured, whereas, tends for upgrading surgical equipment and other machinery have been issued.

Earlier this month, a five-member bench of the SC had directed the medical superintendents of all the hospitals run by the government in Sindh to submit complete record relating to availability of treatment facilities, functional and non-functional equipment, strength of the staff, their transfers and postings.

Such reports should be supported by the personal affidavits of the medical superintendents, the judges ordered.