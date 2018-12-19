150 digital labs at countrywide Women Empowerment Centres on cards

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications is in process of establishing 150 digital labs at Women Empowerment Centers across the country under a programme launched to enable them contribute in socio-economic development. These labs are being established at a cost of Rs. 300 million and in line with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) objective of empowering women through technology.

The initiative called ICT for Girls was taken in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Universal Service Fund and Microsoft. In first phase, Microsoft upgraded 50 IT labs of PBM with state-of-the-art facilities focusing on four Cs – Computing, Coding, Communication and Coaching. The 50 upgraded labs of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had trained 5,000 girls while in second round of programme, thousands of girls are being trained at computer labs under coaching and training program of Microsoft that include computing skills, coding skills and communication skills coupled with coaching from industry experts.

When contacted, a senior official of the Ministry attached with the project on Tuesday said the ultimate objective of this mega project is to increase employ-ability potential of women. He said total cost allocated for this programme was Rs. 600 million and it is expected to train over 110,000 girls per year at 245 girls schools of Islamabad.

The official said Pakistan believes that Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) could play a transformational role in promoting inclusiveness and empowerment of girls/young women to enable them to contribute and benefit from value chain of ICTs. The official said ICT for Girls has “opened doors of IT and modern knowledge for future builders of Pakistan to become entrepreneurs and contributors to national development.”

“It is vital that women, who constitute 50 per cent of country’s population, should come forward, show their potential and contribute in socio-economic development,” the official added. He said it is resolve of the government to elevate abilities and information of Pakistani women in ICT to build their employ-ability.

