150 cops to control traffic rush in markets

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have deployed more than 150 policemen in various markets of the Capital during the last Ashra of Ramadan to control traffic related problems in the markets for Eid shopping. “As many as 156 traffic policemen have been deployed at various markets to avoid parking congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic during the last Ashra as the people come out for Eid shopping.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Farrukh Rasheed said that special deployment was being made at various points of the Capital before ‘Iftar’ so as to avoid traffic mess.—APP

