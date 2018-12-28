15-year-old boy killed

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Some unidentified attackers on Thursday killed a 15-year-old boy in the village of Kobey Chak in the jurisdiction of Kotli Syed Ameer Police Station.

According to police, Shafique, father of 15-year-old boy Nabeel, lodged a report before the police station that some unidentified attackers killed his son with the help of sharp edge and thrown his body in the fields of Kobey Chak.

He said that Nabeel used to work as Barbour at a local shop. He further told the police that the attackers managed to kidnap Nabeel three days back. They brutally tortured and killed him by using sharp edge. Police sent the body for postmortem. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

