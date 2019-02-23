15 suspects acquitted in Ambreen murder case

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

An anti-terrorism court on Friday acquitted due to a lack of evidence 15 people who were suspected of involvement in the burning alive of teenager Ambreen in Abbottabad in May 2016.

The chilling murder of Ambreen, who was strangled and set on fire in Galyat’s Makol village, was linked to a 15-member jirga that had allegedly ruled on April 28, 2016, that she should be killed for helping her friend Saima escape the village on April 23 to marry of her own free will. The jirga had also allegedly ordered the torching of the vehicle in which the two girls had tried to escape.

When the jirga, after a six-hour meeting, ended, Ambreen was taken from her home to an abandoned house where she was allegedly drugged, killed and placed in the backseat of a parked van. The van was then doused with petrol and set on fire. The charred body of the teenage girl was found on May 2, 2016, in the torched Suzuki van in Donga Gali.

The Abbottabad District Police Officer Khurram Rasheed had said at the time that since the girl’s family was poor, her mother was unable to resist the jirga’s decision because most of its members were criminals and not elders of the area.

Police had recovered drugs from an abandoned house near the site, as well as a can of petrol used to start the fire. Another vehicle parked near the gutted van was also damaged. However, the evidence against the suspects was believed to not be ‘adequate’ as police officials had arrested the accused individuals by going through their cellphone records.

