15 suspected bookies held

Karachi

As Karachi prepares to host PSLfinal, Sindh Police claimed to have arrested on Sunday at least 15 bookies, including a local TV channel employee, allegedly preparing to place bets on PSL matches.

According to Karachi’s SSP Clifton Tauqqeer Naeem, Darakshan Police officials recovered a total of Rs6.5m in local and international currency, 39 mobile phones, three laptops and expensive watches during a raid at a bungalow on Khaya ban-e-Badban in Defence Housing Authority.The police officer claimed that at least 88 bookies were currently active in city.

Last week, Islamabad Police claimed to have arrested 29 men during a raid on a gambling den in Saidpur Village where the suspects were betting on PSL matches. —Agencies