Srinagar

As many as 15 shrine-goers were injured when a vehicle they were travelling on turned turtle near Lamberi in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Monday.

As per an official, a minibus canter (bearing registration number JK20 9351) was on way to Shahadra Sharif shrine from Reasi when at about 7 AM, it turned turtle near Lamberi, resulting in injuries to 15 pilgrims, all residents of Reasi.

“All the injured were shifted to a local hospital by the locals and the police,” he said.—GK