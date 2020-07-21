15 shopkeepers arrested SOPs violation on

Rawalpindi Police have arrested 15 persons over viola-tions of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preven-tive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokes-man, Sadiqabad police on the directives of City Police Offi-cer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their juris-diction and checked violation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government. Police arrested 15 shopkeepers namely Muhammad Khursheed, Mu-hammad Zafar, Tamoor Ali, Kam-ran, Javed Amjid, Muhammad Aqib, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Arif, Sher Khan, Tamoor Iqbal, Arif, Dawood Ahmed, Shahid, Ni-sar and Danial.—APP