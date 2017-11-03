15 projects of alternative energy to be completed by Nov 2018: Sardar Awais

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Friday said 15 projects of alternative energy will be completed by November 2018, adding hundreds of megawatts to the national grid.Replying to a question of MNA Sahibzada Tariq Ullah at the floor of the National Assembly, the minister told that the projects of solar, bagasse and wind with generation capacity of about six hundred megawatts were being set up in Sindh and Punjab.In a written reply, he told that projects would be completed in the areas of Sahiwal, Layyah, Mianwali, Pind Dadan Khan Jhampir, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang and Gharo.Most important will be eight wind power projects in Jhampir of 50 megawatts each which will become operational in different months of 2018. Each of these projects will cost about $ 106 million, he added.Sardar Awais said by December, consumers can use net metering system through which they can sell spare solar electricity to the electricity companies.He told that a proposal for construction of 132 kv double circuit transmission line from Barikot to 132 kv Grid Station Daggar is approved and survey has been carried out. It is expected that the work will be completed within one year subject to no Right of Way issues.He said new companies would be allowed in future to transmit electricity by using network of the distribution companies.

Originally published by APP