15 people injured as two blasts hit Khuzdar

Two blasts in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district injured at least 15 people, including three children, officials said.

According to reports, both explosions occurred at the main Omar Farooq Chowk. The injured were taken to Khuzdar’s district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Four of the injured people are said to be in critical condition.

Police reached the spot, and an investigation in this regard is underway. No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents.

Moreover, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove requested a police report on the attack and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“Police and law enforcement agencies are assessing the situation,” he said, vowing that the government was determined to eliminate all “anti-peace elements.”

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city.

“Terrorists who target innocent people are enemies of the nation. “No religion or society condones this bloodshed,” he said.

The minister further instructed the law enforcement agencies and administration to immediately arrest the perpetrators and increase security at the Khuzdar highway.