15 Pakistani children recovered from LPG container in Iran

Chaman/Faisalabad

At least 15 children ‘abducted from different areas of Pakistan’ were recovered from a LPG container in Kerman province of Iran on Monday. According to sources, a child trafficking bid was foiled after more than 15 children were rescued from a container coming from Afghanistan into Iran. The children were abducted from different areas of Pakistan and were being taken to Iran when the Iranian border guards stopped the container and rescued children. A video of the incident went viral on social media after which media men contacted Iranian and Pakistani officials but they have so far refused to comment or confirm the development The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 12 human traffickers with passports, visas and other documents during separate actions in Faisalabad and Sargodha on Monday. The FIA Faisalabad Region conducted operations against elements involved in human trafficking in different areas of Faisalabad and Sargodha. During separate actions, the FIA teams arrested 12 human traffickers including Waqar Ahmad, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Rasheed, Muhammad Haneef, Saleh Muhammad, Fahad Javed, Muhammad Asif, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Kashmiri, Qadir Buksh, Muhammad Waseem and Waseem Akram.

The detainees were involved in sending simple people to foreign countries through illegal means in the name of better employment opportunities abroad by accepting huge sum of money from them. Passports, visas and other documents were recovered from possession of the detained human traffickers who were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them.—Agencies

