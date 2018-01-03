15 outlaws netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 15 outlaws including a kite seller and five fireworks users besides recovering 1100 grams charras, 40 liters liquor, two pistols 30 bore with 31 rounds, 600 kites and fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police netted Liaquat for having 1100 grams charras.

Pirwadhai police rounded up Imran with 10 liters liquor. Kahuta police also recovered 10 liters liquor from Riaz.

Kotli Sattian police apprehended Khalid and seized 20 liters liquor.

Pirwadhai police recovered 23 rounds of 30 bore pistol from Waqar.

Naseerabad police arrested Umair, Abdul Hameed, Rehman, Husnain and Kashif and recovered fireworks items from their possession. Kahuta police netted a kite seller namely Talat Zaman with 600 kites.—APP