15 of a family faint after consuming hazardous rice

Fifteen members of a family, on Monday morning, fell unconscious after consuming hazardous rice from a street shop at Super Highway Adam Hingora Goth, Karachi.

According to details, a family of fifteen people, including women and kids were admitted to the hospital after consuming toxic food.

Police sources stated that all fifteen members’ health was termed ‘out of danger’ after they were admitted to a nearby hospital on an immediate basis.

Police sealed the shop from where the family bought rice and also arrested the shop keeper. Moreover, samples from the supplied food and shop utensils were collected and sent to a laboratory for carrying out tests on them.

According to the SSP Malir, the affected family bought yellow pigment and rice from a local area shop yesterday (Sunday).

Later, a day ahead, as the family cooked and ate food using same rice and pigment to make ‘Zarda’, the health of all 15 members deteriorated and had to be admitted to the hospital abruptly.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp