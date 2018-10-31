15 new tourist spots identified in KP: Minister

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Provincial Tourism Department has identified fifteen tourist spots for the development of tourism potential of the province, said the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Museum, Archives and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan here Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting on tourism promotion, the Minister said that family parks would be setup in the parts of the province on priority basis for promotion of healthy activities at the tourist resorts. Sites have been identified at Galyat, Kalam and Hund in Swabi district for the same purpose.

At Hund in Swabi district the government has sufficient land where tourist spots could be utilized for promoting tourism. Foreign assistance would also be sought to this effect. Other tourists points identified are located in Hazara, Chitral, Malakand and other parts of the province.

Promotion of tourism was main target area of the PTI manifesto, he said adding a task force to this effect has also been constituted under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The task force will identify four sites every year.

The KP is bestowed with God gifted tourism potential but it has not been properly explored by the previous regimes. The PTI government, he said has firmly decided to make tourism a profitable sector in the province. The KP will be introduced as a tourist brand at the global level, he told the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp