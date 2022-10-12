15 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Punjab

About 15 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Wednesday while a ratio of positive cases was recorded 0.3 per cent and no loss of life was observed.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary

Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 522,316 while total deaths were recorded 13,612 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that seven new cases were reported in Lahore, three in Gujrat, two in Rawalpindi, one each in Toba Tek Singh, Attock and Faisalabad.

The Punjab health department conducted 12,285,392 tests so far while 507,094 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect them from the Covid-19.