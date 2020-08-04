15 more Pakistanis die of Corona, 432 infected in one day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan has surpassed 6,000 after 15 more fatalities were reported in Sindh, Punjab and KP and the number of positive cases surged to 280,461 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center 432 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 121,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 93,336 in Punjab, 34,253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,095 in Islamabad, 11,777 in Balochistan, 2,097 in Azad Kashmir and 2,198 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab has reported 139 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. It has also reported five more fatalities, taking the total number of deaths in the province to 2,153. Punjab govt formulates SOPs for reopening of schools

Meanwhile, the Punjab Education Department has prepared standard operating procedures for reopening of educational institutions in the province to ensure safety of students and teachers.

According to the SOPs, maximum 20 students will be allowed in a class and two students will sit on each disk. However, schools with low capacity will be operated in two shifts.

It will be compulsory for the schools to arrange sanitizers for the students from their own budget. Temperature of each student and staffer will be checked while entering the educational facility.

As per the SOPS, there will complete ban on any type of function, ceremony and break in the schools.on the other hand, Sindh has reported 311 coronavirus cases and five deaths during the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement, he said 3,922 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 122,016 while the death toll is 2,231.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 30 coronavirus cases and six deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the provincial health department. This is the lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases since April 7, when the province reported 27 cases. So far 34,253 cases and 1,208 deaths have been reported in the province.