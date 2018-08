15-member KP cabinet named

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Shortly after naming a 23-member Punjab cabinet on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced a 15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

According to state-run PTV, the cabinet includes Muhammad Atif Khan (Tourism), Shehram Tarakai (Local Govt), Taimoor Salim Jhagra (Finance), Syed Ishtiaq (Forest), Shakil Ahmed Khan (Revenue), Mohibullah (Agriculture), Haji Qalandar Lodhi (Food), Kamran Bangash (IT), Dr Amjad Ali (Mineral Development), Sultan Muhammad Khan (Law), Shah Muhammad Khan (Transport), Hasham Inam-ullah (Health), Abdul Karim (Industries) and Akhtar Ayub Khan. Mahmood Khan was already sworn in as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 17.

Share on: WhatsApp