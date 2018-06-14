15-member CPNE delegation calls on Jameel Yusuf

Staff Reporter

A 15 member delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by the Secretary general CPNE Dr. Jabbar Khattak called on caretaker Minister for Information Jameel Yusuf at his officer here on Wednesday.

The Delegation remained with him for over an hour and has congratulated him on becoming a member of the Sindh cabinet as care taker Minister.

They discussed the 6 point agenda in details assuring prompt liaison with the media and the information department as a whole.

They briefed the care taker Minister about the working and day to day affairs of the CPNE for the welfare and wellbeing of the Newspaper Editors, Media houses and journalist collectively.

The care taker Minister Mr Jameel Yusuf gave them a patient hearing and assured them that all their genuine issues would be resolved on priority as the care taker Government came to rescue and provide relief to all segment of the society especially the media people. He further assured that their outstanding payments will be made within stipulated time.

He said that the Government is ensuring transparency at every level in the government departments and dispose off their matters without further delay.

CPNE Delegation has also offered him to meet the Editors Program at CPNE Secretariat.

The caretaker Minister Information accepted their invitation and said that his doors are always open for them and we will sit together to sort out all pending issues amicably. Further more said that if any law or legislation will be required in any it would be made accordingly. He has already given directives to transfer all the system over automation to ensure transparency and sophisticated modernizing method. Meetings with CPNE will also be held at other divisional headquarters to interact with them.

The Delegation included Ikram Sehgal ,Aijazul Haq,Hamid Abidi, Aamer Mehmood, Ahmed Iqbal baloch, Adnan Malik,Maqsood Yusufi, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Abdul Khaliq Ali, Remam Mangrio, M. Tahir, Sher M. Khuhawer, Zahida Abbasi and Ms Munenza.