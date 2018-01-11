15 law-breakers including six gamblers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in its crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 15 law-breakers including six gamblers besides recovering 230 grams charras, 30 liter liquor and three pistols 30 bore with eight rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police netted Nadeem for having 230 grams charras. Gunjmandi police held Ismail for having 10 liters liquor. Bani police recovered five liters liquor from Javed. Sadiqabad police apprehended Husnain for having 10 liters liquor while Kahuta police nabbed Azmat for carrying five liters liquor. Sadiqabad police arrested Ibrahim who was running an illegal LPG agency. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.—APP