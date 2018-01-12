15-km long garden with wetlands, waterfalls to help resist negative effects of climate change

Boundary wall of 725-acre zoo-cum-botanical garden to be completed in 2 years

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah khan Thursday inaugurated construction work of the boundary wall of 15-km long zoo-cum-botanical garden in Bahara Kahu to be completed in record period of 2 years under the Zoological Survey of Pakistan. The garden, however, will be completed in 10-12 years.

While addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan said the park would be an international garden where you will find waterfalls, wetlands, fauna and flora of all the regions and lands of Pakistan. The project may take 10 to 12 years and will cost Rs80.5 million, he said.

“Pakistan understands the gravity of situation and looks forward to other countries to working on this issue jointly,” said Senator Mushahidullah. He said biodiversity was key to economic and social development and survival of human beings. There are many benefits attached to biodiversity at national level along international advantages. The protection of biodiversity must be first priority in the country like Pakistan where social and economic development because it can play an important role in elimination of poverty.

He further added that according to global biodiversity Out Look report reduction in our biodiversity is leading our climate towards destruction. In order to deal with climatic changes and keep balance in our natural environment, we need collective efforts. He further highlighted that Zoological survey of Pakistan is playing an active role besides its limited resources. The establishment of Botanical Garden in Islamabad is one also one of such initiatives. The increased construction activities in Islamabad are damaging its environment. The establishment of a Botanical garden comprising 725 acres will be a milestone in protecting our environment. He also informed the guests that it would be one of its own kind botanical garden about 15 kilometers in length. The plan of protecting this garden through boundary wall is initiated by government of Pakistan with the cost of Rs100 million and will be completed in two years. Next year with the cost of Rs2 billions, PC-1 for different projects of environmental protection will be prepared, he said.