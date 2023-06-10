15 killed, scores injured as deadly rains wreak havoc in Punjab, KPK

PESHAWAR – At least 15 people including children were killed and several others suffered injuries in incidents related to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

Provincial authorities confirmed the deaths that were reported on Saturday. Most of the deaths were reported due to roof and wall collapses. It has been learnt that the death toll might climb as over four dozen people were so far reported to be injured.

In KP’s Lakki Marwat, five people, including three children and a woman crushed due to collapsing walls while several areas in KP including Mingora City faced rainwater.

Besides the tragic deaths, vast areas of KP, and Punjab also faced power disruption.

Several regions in Punjab including Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Malkwal, Kharian, Dinga Hafizabad, and Wazirabad faced thunderstorms and rainfall.