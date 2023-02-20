15 killed, more than 60 injured as bus crashes near Kallar Kahar

At least 15 were killed, including women and children, and more than 60 others were injured when a bus carrying a wedding party overturned and fell into a ravine near Kallar Kahar on Sunday night.

Twelve passengers passed away on the spot while two others expired at the hospital, rescue and police officials said, adding that the driver of the bus also died in the fatal accident.

Those injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kallar Kahar.

According to Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Quratulain Malik, the wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad.

“The vehicle was passing through a curved patch of the Islamabad-Lahore motorway when its brakes failed and the bus smashed into two cars coming from the opposite side,” she told a local news channel.

“Six passengers received critical injuries and they were rushed to Rawalpindi,” the DC added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to those who received injuries in the accident.

The state-owned APP reported that the prime minister also expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the bus accident.