15 injured as school attacked

Muzaffargarh

At least 15 people including staffers and students were injured when anti social elements attacked a school here on Tuesday. According to details, a group of wicked people stormed a school located in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of Muzaffargarh. The assailants threatened the school staff and students of killing them. Due to torture by the culprits carrying batons, 15 people including the staff members and students injured.

Principal of school said that the incident took place after the administration of the school threatened the culprits of legal action against them for taunting and bullying girl students. Parents, relatives of the students held protest and demanded strict action against the culprits.—INP