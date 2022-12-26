15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

At least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to a statement issued by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, at least four people were injured in the first incident on Quetta’s Sabzal Road.

Balochistan Health Department media coordinator Dr Waseem Baig later confirmed in a media talk that four people had sustained injuries in the incident.

Earlier, he told media that the condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

Later in the day, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Haq Umrani said that a policeman was injured after a grenade attack on a police checkpost in the Chalo Bawari area of Quetta’s Satellite Town.

He said the police had cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation.

Dr Baig said that at least eight people were injured in the Satellite Town blast.

Meanwhile, Lasbela SSP Dostain Dashti said that three people were injured from a grenade blast in front of Saddar police station in Hub.

He said the injured were moved to Hub Civil Hospital while a bomb disposal squad was called and a search operation was initiated in the area.

Separately, Khuzdar SSP Fahad Khosa said a police mobile was targeted in a grenade attack in Khuzdar district’s Jilani Chowk but no one was injured, adding that the vehicle and nearby shops were damaged in the attack. Khosa said the area was surrounded and a search operation was underway.

In the fifth grenade blast of the day, Kech SSP Mohammad Baloch said the incident occurred in Taleemi Chowk in Kech District’s Turbat.

He added that there were no injuries and the police were investigating the incident.

No one has claimed responsibility for the five attacks so far.

CM Bizenjo condemned the Sabzal Road incident and directed the provincial police chief to make security arrangements in the city more effective.

In his statement, CM Bizenjo also directed police to continue intelligence-based operations against terrorists and “leave no stone unturned in taking the enemies of peace to task”.

He further instructed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.

Balochistan Minister for Home Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove also strongly condemned the incident and summoned a report from the authorities concerned.

“The security of entry and exit routes should be tightened,” he ordered.

Later, Langove ordered that the best medical facilities be immediately provided to those injured in the Satellite Town blast and relief operations be sped up at the site.

“No religion in the world permits to attack innocent people. Targeting innocent people is against humanity and religion,” the provincial interior minister said.