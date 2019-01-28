15 ice creams, frozen dessert products proved unfit

The Punjab Food Authority has released a laboratory test report of two famous frozen desserts and ice cream companies (Hico Ice Cream and Jalal Sons) for the public interest here on Sunday.

According to the report, eight samples of Jalal Sons and seven samples of Hico Ice Cream were failed over not meeting the standards of Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018.

Following the directions of the PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams carried out an operation on different outlets and shops for removing the stock from market.

During the operation, the PFA removed more than 1,500 litres ice cream stock which was put on stalls for sale.

Muhammad Usman said here that the PFA would not allow anyone to continue production of substandard food products until bringing reforms as per the directions of provincial food regulatory body. He said the PFA was paying surprise visits to different factories, besides conducting laboratory tests of ice cream and frozen desserts products.

He added that the PFA provided complete guidelines to companies regarding reforms. He mentioned that the PFA was taking samples of ice cream and desserts products as per its annual inspection schedule for 2019.

He said that people could report a complaint on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, pointing out that all the information received would be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of complainants.

