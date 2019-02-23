15 held with arms, ammunition

Firing in District court’s premises

The Margalla police on Saturday arrested 15 accused for their involvement in a firing in the premises of district court and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, the police had also impounded eight vehicles and shifted them to Margalla police station. As per the details, two groups arrived in F-8 Katcheri for hearing of a case in court and started firing on each other in parking area of the district courts.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident and directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar-Ud-Din Syed to ensure immediate arrest of perpetrators of this act. A team was constituted to arrest the accused involving in firing incident comprising ASP Margalla Ashya Gul SHO Margalla Inspector Abdul Jbbar, Sub-inspector Muhmmad Ishaq, ASIs Agha Yasar, Snaullah and others. This team under the supervision of SP Malik Naeem Iqbal cordoned off the area and arrested 15 accused.

During search of the eight impounded vehicles recovered one 12-bore gun along with 76 rounds, three SMG guns along with four magazines, 116 bullets, one 222-bore rifle, one 223-bore gun and four magazines, 122 bullets, four 30- bore pistols along with magazine and two 9MM pistols.

The SP soon after the incident shared all the information with Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Waqar-Ud-Din Syed. He also apprised the seniors that all the accused had been arrested and no loss of life had been reported in the incident.

A case has been registered under terrorism act in Margalla police station. The SP suspended police officials deployed at F-8 Katchery check post and ordered investigation against them. The IG and DIG operations appreciated timely action of SP Malik Naeem Iqbal and his team.—INP

