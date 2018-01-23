15 held with arms, other valuables

Kashmore

The police arrested 15 including proclaimed offenders and gamblers, recovered arms and other valuables during search operations here on Monday.

SSP Kashmore said that operations were conducted against criminals in Bakshapur, Section B, Karampur, Tangwani, Dera Sarki and Section A of Kashmore district.

During operations 15 outlaws including POs, five gamblers were arrested with arms, cell phones, other looted valuables, cash placed for gambling and other gambling material. Separate cases were registered against the detainees and they were being interrogated at concerned police stations.—INP