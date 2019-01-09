15 heads of police stations served show cause notices

Fifteen out of 22 heads of police stations were issued show-cause notices over their poor performance here on Wednesday with the directions to submit reply with the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) at earliest.

The show-cause notices were served to them by the SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed during a meeting held to review the overall performance of police in combating crime. Those who were served show cause notices including five SHOs of City Zone, two SHOs of Saddar Zone, three SHOs of Industrial Area Zones and five SHOs or Rural Zone.

The SSP directed officials concerned to submit reply in his office at earliest and also asked SDPOs to guide investigation officers to complete investigation of pending cases.

The meeting was attended among others by SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam, SP (City) Saad Aziz, SP (Rural) Muhammad Umer Khan, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

The SSP (Operations) reviewed the overall crime situation during the previous year and was informed that 774 persons were held only in December 2018 besides recovery of looted items worth Rs37.8 million from them.

During this period, he was told that 102 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons while 18 kalashnikovs, 12 guns, 66 pistols and 659 rounds were recovered from them. Similarly, Islamabad police arrested 249 accused in December 2018 and recovered 80 kilogram hashish, 13 kilogram heroin, 600 gram opium and 5711 wine bottles from them.—APP

