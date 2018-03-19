15 gamblers held with cash

The police arrested 15 gamblers, recovered cash and other valuables during raid on a gambling den here on Sunday.

SP Clifton Tauqeer Naeem said that on a tip-off, the police raid a bungalow in Khayaban-e-Badban, Karachi.

During operation, 15 gamblers including employee of a private TV channel identified as Faraz, gambling on PSL matches were arrested.

The police recovered hundreds of thousands rupee cash, laptops, 39 mobile phones and other gambling material from possession of the detainees.

The police confiscated the recovered items and the detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them.—INP

