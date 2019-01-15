15 gamblers held, valuables recovered

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The police arrested 15 gamblers while two managed to flee. The police on Monday told media that a house in muhallah Muhammadpura, in the limits of Kotwali police, was raided and 15 persons busy in gambling on cards were arrested while two managed to escape.

The arrested accused included, Iftikhar, Khalid, Rafique, M Nawaz, M Boota, Abdul Ghafoor, Gulfam, Abdul Baseer, Zaheer Akram, Mushtaq, M Siddique, Manzir Naseem, M Zaheer, Qasim Ali and Aziz ur Rehman, while Fayyaz and Suhail managed to escape.

The police also recovered Rs 137885 as gambling money from the spot and registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile armed and unidentified robbers stole a car and snatched cash and valuables in three separate hits.

Share on: WhatsApp