15 extortionists held in Tank

Our Correspondent Tank

As many as 15 extortionists were arrested by district police during separate actions in different areas of Tank.

Talking to media in his office on Tuesday, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said that on public complaints regarding receiving voice calls from unidentified numbers demanding extortion money upto five lac rupees, the police launched drive against extortionists.

He said that during various actions across the district, the police apprehended 15 extortionist using name of banned Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to threaten people for collecting extortion money.