At least fifteen people were electrocuted Wednesday after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said.

An investigation has been launched to find the reason behind the unfortunate disaster.

Among the fifteen dead in the accident which occurred in the Chamoli district are a police officer and five home guards, according to the local authorities.

The state’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, directed officials to initiate an enquiry into the incident.—Agencies