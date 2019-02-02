15 dead as polar vortex hits US Midwest

New York

The biting cold in the United States Midwest has claimed at least 15 lives, The Associated Press reported on Friday, as the mercury began to rise again in most states.

Although many places remained painfully cold on Thursday, the deep freeze eased somewhat, and the system marched east. Frigid weather descended on an area spanning from Buffalo to Brooklyn.

In western New York, a storm that dumped up to 51 centimetres of snow gave way to sub-zero temperatures and face-stinging wind chills. In New York City, about 200 firefighters battling a blaze in a commercial building took turns getting warm on buses.

Rockford, Illinois, was at a record-breaking minus 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning but should be around 10C on Monday. Other previously frozen areas could see temperatures of 13C or higher.

Elsewhere, a bridge in the western Michigan community of Newaygo, 64 kilometres north of Grand Rapids was closed as the ice-jammed Muskegon River rose above flood stage. Officials in Buffalo, New York, watched for flooding on the Upper Niagara River because of ice.— AP

