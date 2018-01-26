15 days deadline given to heads of police stations for quality performance

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi has given deadline of 15 days to all heads of police stations to ensure quality working environment and effective policing measures in their respective areas.

He stated during his first meeting with officials of Islamabad police which was attended among others by all Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

The SSP ordered for strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against criminal elements including absconders, bootleggers and drug pushers. He said it is prime responsibility of police officials to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The SSP directed all police officials to work as per vision of Inspector General of Police Sultan Azam Temuri and ensure registration of cases without any delay. He said that SOPs regarding cases having financial issues should be adopted. He asked for immediate redressal of property cases and to ensure recovery on them.

He directed for strict action against those involved in social crime, drug peddling and bootlegging. Any police official or personnel found involved in activities along with these criminals would have to face action, he maintained.

Mr. Bugvi directed for strict action against land mafia purely on merit. He asked the SPs to have a research or mapping about timing of crime incidents and ensure effective steps to control it.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

The SSP said that that corruption, violation of merit and inefficiency would not be tolerated and those involved in such practices would have to face action. He said those showing good performance would be awarded and encouraged through special prizes.—INP

