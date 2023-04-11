15 beggars shifted to Panahgah

As many as 15 beggars were caught from different parts on Tuesday and shifted them to Panahgah. A spokesman for the district administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigorous campaign against beggary, the squad rounded up 15 beggars, including 10 males and five females, from different parts of the city.

The beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities. Meanwhile Price Control Magistrates imposed a heavy fines of Rs 237,000 on 149 shopkeepers in addition to arresting 15 and sealing five shops on profiteering and overcharging.